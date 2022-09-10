Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Notre Dame Fans Amid 0-2 Start

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Notre Dame fell to 0-2 on the season this Saturday, losing at home to Marshall. Once this shocking result went final, Colin Cowherd called out the Fighting Irish.

Cowherd, who has been a big supporter of Brian Kelly for many years, rubbed salt in Notre Dame fans' wounds this afternoon.

"Brian Kelly can coach. Get your shots in now," Cowherd tweeted. "LSU rolling by next year & ND now 0-2."

When Notre Dame lost Kelly to LSU, Cowherd said it wouldn't be easy for the program to replace him. That's why he's taking a victory lap this weekend.

Of course, Marcus Freeman can change the narrative surrounding him by leading Notre Dame on a winning streak. But first, he has to snap his three-game losing streak.

On Saturday, Freeman became the first head coach in Notre Dame history to lose his first three games.

Notre Dame will be back in action next weekend against Cal.