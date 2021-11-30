College Football World Reacts To Latest Brian Kelly News

On Monday night, Brian Kelly informed Notre Dame’s football team that he’s heading over to Baton Rouge to become LSU’s head coach. But first, Kelly wanted to address his players about his sudden departure.

A message from Kelly to the players leaked earlier this week. He apologized to his players since they first heard out about the news on social media.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame,” Kelly told his players. “I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports.”

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that Kelly’s meeting with his players lasted roughly 11 minutes. However, college football insider Pete Sampson just corrected that report and said the meeting barely lasted two minutes.

“Multiple sources indicated that Brian Kelly’s address to the team on Tuesday morning lasted less than two minutes, then he turned around and walked out,” Sampson reported. “He did not take questions from the players.”

While this might seem like a harsh move on Kelly’s part, there probably isn’t much he can do at this point to change how Notre Dame’s locker room feels about this situation.

Of course. What else was expected. What questions did he need to take? He’s already LSUs coach. Move it along https://t.co/fyy4HeUBzI — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 30, 2021

this happened at SEVEN IN THE MORNING https://t.co/Nmg3BkpIGp — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) November 30, 2021

Did he at least bring donuts? https://t.co/8BFsKA2WJI — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2021

Hey, give him a break. He was in a hurry. The G5 has to stay on schedule. SMH https://t.co/bDPCtwW30L — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 30, 2021

From my experience, that's usually how long it takes to be broken up with. I also was never given the chance to ask questions. https://t.co/Ql0WowgENd pic.twitter.com/2yYBRz3xWp — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 30, 2021

“Of course. What else was expected,” NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz said. “What questions did he need to take? He’s already LSUs coach. Move it along.”

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic jokingly asked if Kelly at least brought doughnuts to the meeting on Tuesday morning.

This must have been a tough meeting for the players, especially when you take into account how successful they’ve been this year. Hopefully, they’ll be able to bounce back from this tough situation.