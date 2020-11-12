The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 11

This week has been more negatively impacted by COVID-19 than any other so far. A huge chunk of the SEC slate, including the rivalry game between Alabama and LSU, has been postponed, leaving something of a light College Football Saturday this weekend.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Georgia at Mizzou, and Auburn at Mississippi State are all postponed as well. Ohio State at Maryland has been canceled, as is the case with Big Ten games this year due to their tight schedule. A few Group of Five games, including Memphis at Navy, are also being pushed off.

We do have some big games, even with those cancellations. On Friday night, No. 7 Cincinnati will attempt to stay undefeated, against a big underdog in ECU. In the Big Ten, Penn State and Nebraska each look to pick up their first wins of the year. No. 2 Notre Dame hopes to avoid a letdown game at Boston College.

The Pac-12 enters its second week of play, with Washington vs. Oregon State, UCLA vs. Utah, No. 11 Oregon at Washington State, and other games.

Breaking: The SEC has announced that Alabama vs. LSU and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee have been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M programs. pic.twitter.com/Xhlf05vZ1d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2020

Andrew McCarty continues to hold on to a first place lead, and finished with a 23-7 record last week, good for second place for the week. Chris Rosvoglou pulled into a tie for second place, going a staff-best 24-6 last week.

There are only 11 consensus picks this week. We have a few big upset picks, including Virginia Tech over Miami, Troy over Coastal Carolina, Boston College over Notre Dame, and Michigan over Wisconsin.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

1. Andrew McCarty: 142-47

T-2. Matt Hladik: 139-50

T-2. Chris Rosvoglou: 139-50

4. Tzvi Machlin: 136-53

T-5. Dan Lyons: 134-55

T-5. Alek Arend: 134-55

7. Andrew Holleran: 131-58

8. Steve Driscoll: 129-60

9. Matt Lombardi: 126-63

Here are our picks for Week 11 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back as we update our standings.