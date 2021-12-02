The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Marcus Freeman News

Marcus Freeman watches from the sideline.SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame football didn’t take long to find a successor for Brian Kelly. After the former head coach left for LSU just 48 hours ago, the Fighting Irish have already reportedly found the next leader of the program.

And they won’t have to go far to get him.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, Notre Dame is expected to name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the school’s next head coach. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees already confirmed that he will remain with the program, meaning that the top two Fighting Irish assistants will likely be back in South Bend in 2022.

Freeman, 35, has been on a meteoric rise in college football over the last few years. He took over the Notre Dame defensive coordinator job in 2021 after holding the same position for four seasons at Cincinnati. After turning the Bearcats into a stout defensive team, he came to South Bend and produced once again.

The college football world was largely in favor of Notre Dame bringing Freeman, as well as Rees, back in the wake of Kelly’s departure. Dick Vitale was among those impressed with the Fighting Irish’s decision on both accounts.

“My gut says Notre Dame football makes the right choice & hires MARCUS FREEMAN / TOMMY REES is staying as offensive coordinator. A terrific young Dynamite Duo! Here come the Irish Baby!” the ESPN college basketball analyst wrote on Twitter.

Vitale was joined by a collection of other media members, former players and more who weighed in on the reports that Freeman would be taking over at Notre Dame.

It’s been a hectic week for Notre Dame football, but it’s not over yet. The Fighting Irish will await their fate from the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday once the final rankings come out after championship Saturday.

Only then will Notre Dame be able to fully focus on starting a new era under a new head coach.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.