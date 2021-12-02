College Football World Reacts To Marcus Freeman News

Notre Dame football didn’t take long to find a successor for Brian Kelly. After the former head coach left for LSU just 48 hours ago, the Fighting Irish have already reportedly found the next leader of the program.

And they won’t have to go far to get him.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, Notre Dame is expected to name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the school’s next head coach. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees already confirmed that he will remain with the program, meaning that the top two Fighting Irish assistants will likely be back in South Bend in 2022.

Freeman, 35, has been on a meteoric rise in college football over the last few years. He took over the Notre Dame defensive coordinator job in 2021 after holding the same position for four seasons at Cincinnati. After turning the Bearcats into a stout defensive team, he came to South Bend and produced once again.

The college football world was largely in favor of Notre Dame bringing Freeman, as well as Rees, back in the wake of Kelly’s departure. Dick Vitale was among those impressed with the Fighting Irish’s decision on both accounts.

“My gut says Notre Dame football makes the right choice & hires MARCUS FREEMAN / TOMMY REES is staying as offensive coordinator. A terrific young Dynamite Duo! Here come the Irish Baby!” the ESPN college basketball analyst wrote on Twitter.

My gut says @NDFootball makes the right choice & hires MARCUS FREEMAN / TOMMY REES is staying as offensive coordinator. A terrific young Dynamite Duo ! Here come the Irish Baby ! I need to think hoops have UNC vs UM in 25 min. Y am I thinking ND football ? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 2, 2021

Vitale was joined by a collection of other media members, former players and more who weighed in on the reports that Freeman would be taking over at Notre Dame.

Not only did Marcus Freeman save our ass but he’s also one of the most deserving people of the job. Huge congrats to him!!! — #4 Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) December 2, 2021

ITS SIMPLE… MARCUS FREEMAN 🍀🔔 — OG_21™ (@Jae_Uno_) December 1, 2021

Incredible higher by @NDFootball to promote Marcus Freeman to head coach. He is a rising star, only 35 years old. He has coached a top 15 scoring D every year as a coordinator. And most importantly he is an incredible human who cares about developing men. Congrats ND #GoIrish — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 2, 2021

276 days until @NDFootball opens on the road at @OhioStateFB, Marcus Freeman’s alma mater. I don’t know what we did to deserve this, but thank you Football Gods…we are not worthy. #BuckleUp #GoIrish #FreeTime — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) December 2, 2021

From Cincinnati defensive coordinator to Notre Dame head coach in less than a year is an astronomical rise. Congrats to Marcus Freeman. https://t.co/Ntkeu9P8QL — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) December 2, 2021

That a Luke Fickell vs. Marcus Freeman playoff game is even a remote possibility in 2021 is freakin' amazing. This sport is bonkers. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 2, 2021

It’s been a hectic week for Notre Dame football, but it’s not over yet. The Fighting Irish will await their fate from the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday once the final rankings come out after championship Saturday.

Only then will Notre Dame be able to fully focus on starting a new era under a new head coach.