College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Coaching News

Marcus Freeman on the sidelines.SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It did not take long for former Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington to find a new job. Three days after it was reported he would not be returning to OSU, Washington is reportedly heading to Notre Dame.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Notre Dame is hiring the 37-year-old Washington as its new defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Washington replaces Mike Elston, who left the Fighting Irish last week after 12 seasons to return to his alma mater Michigan.

Washington’s hiring is one more connection between the new ND staff and Ohio State. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman played for the Buckeyes, as did one of his assistants, James Laurinaitis.

Some Ohio State fans are unhappy to see Freeman dipping into his Buckeye roots, while others don’t consider Washington to be a major loss.

One thing everybody seems to agree on: the 2022 season opener between OSU and Notre Dame in Columbus is going to be a lot of fun.

A Columbus, Ohio native, Washington spent the last three seasons on Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State after coaching under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2018.

Letting Washington go is one of several changes Day has made to his defensive staff this offseason, including dismissing former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, hiring new DC Jim Knowles and adding assistants Tim Walton and Perry Eliano.

