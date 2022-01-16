College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Coaching News

It did not take long for former Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington to find a new job. Three days after it was reported he would not be returning to OSU, Washington is reportedly heading to Notre Dame.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Notre Dame is hiring the 37-year-old Washington as its new defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Washington replaces Mike Elston, who left the Fighting Irish last week after 12 seasons to return to his alma mater Michigan.

Washington’s hiring is one more connection between the new ND staff and Ohio State. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman played for the Buckeyes, as did one of his assistants, James Laurinaitis.

Some Ohio State fans are unhappy to see Freeman dipping into his Buckeye roots, while others don’t consider Washington to be a major loss.

One thing everybody seems to agree on: the 2022 season opener between OSU and Notre Dame in Columbus is going to be a lot of fun.

Al Washington will be back in the Shoe on Labor Day weekend https://t.co/YZguPq3qfn — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) January 16, 2022

Marcus Freeman is doing exactly what he’s supposed to do but it’s starting to annoy me https://t.co/gOx5TTu6qm — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 16, 2022

The #NotreDame news doesn’t stop. Irish quickly find Mike Elston’s replacement and get a good one, too. https://t.co/MiHvQs9iYZ — Justin Frommer (@JustinbFrommer) January 16, 2022

ND/OSU next year is going to be a big reunion https://t.co/8fO5FqGcjC — Travis Rockhold (@TravisRockhold) January 16, 2022

Washington and K. Coombs were part of a staff that presided over 2 of the worst defenses in OSU history. Washington now has a new gig at ND (plus a $600k buyout from OSU). Coombs will soon have a new gig, too. No need to ever shed a tear for these guys. They land on their feet. https://t.co/3GPL1rDL1w — The South Stands (@south_stands) January 16, 2022

This just made the Ohio State/Notre Dame season opener a little more interesting 😂 https://t.co/QnLGbxLjw7 — James (@CleBuckeye23) January 16, 2022

A Columbus, Ohio native, Washington spent the last three seasons on Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State after coaching under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2018.

Letting Washington go is one of several changes Day has made to his defensive staff this offseason, including dismissing former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, hiring new DC Jim Knowles and adding assistants Tim Walton and Perry Eliano.