College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader performs during a game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on Seotember 30, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Miami (OH) 52-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?

Well, maybe not...

According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent.

"Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media rights payout in quest to remain independent. Big 12 would be used to enhance contract with NBC," Dennis Dodd reports.

The college football world wants to see Notre Dame in a conference.

"Join. A. Conference," one fan added.

"The Big 10 incl USC and UCLA should refuse to schedule them. No network is gonna pay up to watch them play the ACC and the remnants of the Big12 & PAC12," another fan added.

"I’m not quite sure how this would actually work in terms of the new payout per school, but this would mean that the Big 12 has quite a few options regarding potential TV suitors. League is in a very strong position," another fan admitted.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see what happens.