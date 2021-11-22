College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly’s Honest Admission

There are multiple major college football openings right now. And Brian Kelly’s name has been brought up for just about all of them.

Kelly was pressed on his potential interest in other college football jobs during his Monday morning press conference. He denied any interest if other positions, instead reaffirming his love for Notre Dame.

It doesn’t sound like Kelly will leave. Well, except if he’s offered a $250 million check.

“No,” Kelly said when asked if he’d ever leave Notre Dame. “I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

There have been several well-known college football analysts who’ve suggested USC make a run after Brian Kelly.

Kirk Herbstreit said it on ESPN’s College GameDay last Saturday.

“I’d hire Brian Kelly, no questions asked,” Herbstreit said. “You laugh (wait for) when it happens. I’d hire Brian Kelly.”

USC fans can dream all they want. It doesn’t sound like Brian Kelly has any interest in leaving Notre Dame.

Not even a program like USC can outbid what Notre Dame has to offer, and we’re not just talking money.

Kelly is a legend in South Bend. Why would he leave that behind?

Notre Dame should not be worried about Kelly leaving this off-season. He’s staying unless a program unloads the bank.