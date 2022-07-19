College Football World Reacts To Manti Te'o Documentary News

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 03: Manti Te'o #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish calls signals against the University of South Florida Bulls at Notre Dame Stadium on September 3, 2011 in South Bend, Indiana. South Florida defeated Notre Dame 23-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Netflix is making a documentary on former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o being at the center of a catfishing hoax. It'll be part of UNTOLD, a sports documentary series.

The second volume of UNTOLD will kick off on Aug. 9 with the title The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist.

During the 2012 season, it was initially believed that Te'o was dating a girl named Lennay Kekua. It was discovered in January of 2013 that Kekua wasn't real. The person that Te'o was communicating with was Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo.

A trailer for this documentary was released this week.

"My whole world changed," Te'o says in the trailer. "And I'm questioning everything."

Unsurprisingly, fans are eager to watch this documentary.

"Manti Te'o is still my favorite Notre Dame player of all time," a college football fan tweeted. "Can't wait to watch this one."

"Oh my lord they made a Netflix doc about Manti Te'o's fake girlfriend I cant wait to watch this," another fan said.

There are plenty of others interested in watching The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, that's for sure.