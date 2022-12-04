College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant.

"This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a real Battle Royale b/w Gator & Holiday bowls to get Notre Dame, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ," McMurphy tweeted. "This will impact several SEC/ACC bowls depending where Irish go. Also, some late shuffling among Big 12 teams in bowl lineup. Fun times."

Notre Dame may have had a slightly "down" year, but the Irish are still a big bowl draw due to their national fanbase.

McMurphy's report has elicited a variety of reactions from fans and media members.

"This MIGHT be part of the hold up for the Sun Bowl (Pac-12 vs. ACC) and maybe whatever bowl game UCLA is in (especially if it is the Sun Bowl)," noted UCLA reporter James H. Williams.

"ND *with* Drew Pyne was already trash ND in a bowl game with the 3rd stringer lol ok," said an unimpressed fan.

"BUt notRE damE Is IRRelEVAnt," countered another.

"Like I said, lots of horse trading going on," added AL.com's Creg Stephenson.

Whatever the drama was, it seems like it's finally over. McMurphy is reporting Notre Dame will go to the Gator Bowl.