The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Getting Blown Out

Notre Dame gets blown out in the ACC Championship Game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish jogs off the field in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Coming into the weekend, No. 2 Notre Dame was viewed as a College Football Playoff lock, barring a blowout loss to No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Well, the Fighting Irish are getting blown out.

It’s Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 with a couple of minutes left in the contest. The Tigers are going to beat the Fighting Irish by 3-plus scores on Saturday.

So…what now?

Does Notre Dame still make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed? Or does someone else – Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cincinnati – sneak in with the final spot?

That’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to right now.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will have a very tough decision on their hands. No matter what they choose, someone is going to be really upset.

However, it probably doesn’t really matter – at least when it comes to the national championship.

Based on what we’ve seen from Notre Dame against Clemson, and Texas A&M earlier this season against Alabama, the No. 4 seed is probably going to get blown out in the semifinal game no matter who it is.

We’ll find out the full College Football Playoff field on Sunday afternoon at noon E.T. on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.