College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Getting Blown Out

Coming into the weekend, No. 2 Notre Dame was viewed as a College Football Playoff lock, barring a blowout loss to No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Well, the Fighting Irish are getting blown out.

It’s Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 with a couple of minutes left in the contest. The Tigers are going to beat the Fighting Irish by 3-plus scores on Saturday.

So…what now?

Does Notre Dame still make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed? Or does someone else – Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cincinnati – sneak in with the final spot?

That’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to right now.

IF Bama wins tonight, Sunday's #CFBPlayoff final four will look like this (5-for-5 projecting the semifinals for @247Sports since 2015) 1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Ohio State

4) Notre Dame Regardless if you think Aggies > Irish, brand wins. Bama-ND + CU/tOSU garners max attention — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 20, 2020

I bet #NotreDame wishes it had Ohio State's schedule. You only play six games. Your strength of schedule is No. 82 nationally. You only play two teams that have more than three wins. You get three idle weeks. An absolute cakewalk to the College Football Playoff. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 19, 2020

Texas A&M watching Clemson inflict pain on Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/qCz2VVr2kx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 19, 2020

Could Notre Dame get blown right out of the playoff? #ACCChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 19, 2020

The College Football Playoff selection committee will have a very tough decision on their hands. No matter what they choose, someone is going to be really upset.

However, it probably doesn’t really matter – at least when it comes to the national championship.

Based on what we’ve seen from Notre Dame against Clemson, and Texas A&M earlier this season against Alabama, the No. 4 seed is probably going to get blown out in the semifinal game no matter who it is.

We’ll find out the full College Football Playoff field on Sunday afternoon at noon E.T. on ESPN.