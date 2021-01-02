The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Getting Blown Out

Ian Book sacked in the College Football Playoff.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by defensive lineman Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

All the Notre Dame critics were proven right this afternoon, as Brian Kelly’s squad was simply no match for Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Fighting Irish had a really impressive regular season, but the program stumbled into the College Football Playoff after getting blown out by the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship.

Notre Dame’s issues were clearly present during the Rose Bowl as well. Although the scoreboard wouldn’t indicate that Notre Dame was blown out by Alabama, the game was never really close.

Alabama jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and never looked back. Star wideout DeVonta Smith had his way against Notre Dame’s secondary, hauling in seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite all the positive moments the Fighting Irish had this season, the college football world will remember them for this abysmal showing in the Playoff.

Danny Kanell took a shot at Notre Dame, tweeting “Maybe if we expand to 8 teams we get teams who are actually playing good football as opposed to ones that just look good on paper.”

College football fans are wondering if the Fighting Irish should be allowed back in the Playoff after today’s performance. That’s obviously an overreaction, but it’s fair to wonder how other teams would’ve performed against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama most likely would’ve taken care of business against Cincinnati, Florida, Oklahoma or Texas A&M. However, it would’ve been a new matchup for fans to watch.


