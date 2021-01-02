College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Getting Blown Out

All the Notre Dame critics were proven right this afternoon, as Brian Kelly’s squad was simply no match for Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Fighting Irish had a really impressive regular season, but the program stumbled into the College Football Playoff after getting blown out by the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship.

Notre Dame’s issues were clearly present during the Rose Bowl as well. Although the scoreboard wouldn’t indicate that Notre Dame was blown out by Alabama, the game was never really close.

Alabama jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and never looked back. Star wideout DeVonta Smith had his way against Notre Dame’s secondary, hauling in seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite all the positive moments the Fighting Irish had this season, the college football world will remember them for this abysmal showing in the Playoff.

What a play And stop inviting Notre Dame to the Playoff pic.twitter.com/zRJED0T7BE — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 1, 2021

Watching Notre Dame in the college football playoffs is like watching the Rockets in the NBA playoffs. They’re interesting in the regular season — might even pull off a big win or two — but you always know how it’s going to end on the big stage. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 1, 2021

Thanks for coming out, Notre Dame — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2021

Danny Kanell took a shot at Notre Dame, tweeting “Maybe if we expand to 8 teams we get teams who are actually playing good football as opposed to ones that just look good on paper.”

Maybe if we expand to 8 teams we get teams who are actually playing good football as opposed to ones that just look good on paper. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 2, 2021

College football fans are wondering if the Fighting Irish should be allowed back in the Playoff after today’s performance. That’s obviously an overreaction, but it’s fair to wonder how other teams would’ve performed against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama most likely would’ve taken care of business against Cincinnati, Florida, Oklahoma or Texas A&M. However, it would’ve been a new matchup for fans to watch.