College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Getting In

This weekend has been full of firsts for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Saturday they played in their first ACC Conference Championship Game, and on Sunday they became the first team to lose a conference title game and still reach the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame were selected as the No. 4 team for the ESPN College Football Playoff mere hours after getting shellacked by Clemson in the ACC title game. The Fighting Irish defense which had been so stout for most of the year was helpless against Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. They lost 34-10, the largest margin of defeat of any conference title game this weekend.

But clearly the selection committee felt that Notre Dame’s resume was sufficient to get it in, regardless of yesterday’s performance. In fairness to them, the Fighting Irish still have one of the top CV’s in the nation.

Notre Dame have a 10-1 record, with nine of those wins coming in the Power Five. The most notably of those wins came at Clemson, but with freshman D.J. Uiagalelei under center instead of Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson had Lawrence for the ACC title game, and made quick work of the defense that had given Uiagalelei so many fits.

As you can imagine, the college football world has been pretty critical of Notre Dame getting in.

Some believe that the Irish are basically getting in just so they can lose to Alabama in the Semifinals.

Notre Dame is getting rewarded for getting curb stomped by Clemson with a playoff spot and to get further curb stomped by Alabama. https://t.co/M4RxnfrZus — Derek Cody (@derekcody) December 20, 2020

Another Alabama beat down of Notre Dame. Way to go @CFBPlayoff. — Cincy vs. Everyone (@cincyvseveryone) December 20, 2020

Others believe it’s unfair that they get in after losing while teams like Texas A&M and Cincinnati are left in the cold.

Cincinnati Robbed! — Norman Ballard (@NormanBallard45) December 20, 2020

Texas A&M robbed so hard — smirf (@tricflairwoo) December 20, 2020

The circumstances surrounding 2020 were almost guaranteed to give us a ton of controversy. We’ve had more controversial picks than Notre Dame, but few that feel more contentious.

Does Notre Dame deserve to make the College Football Playoff?