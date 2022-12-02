College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Quarterback's Transfer Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) rolls out during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Pyne took over as Notre Dame's starter on Sept. 17. The team's initial starter, Tyler Buchner, suffered a shoulder injury the previous week against Marshall.

In 10 starts for the Fighting Irish, Pyne had 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. The team went 8-2 in that span.

Thamel's report didn't list a reason as to why Pyne will enter the transfer portal. It's possible that he wants to go to a program that won't have a crowded quarterback room in 2023.

Nonetheless, the college football world is fascinated to see what's next for Pyne.

"I get it. When healthy Buchner is the starter and Carr will be there in two seasons and you KNOW he’s the guy. Much as well go somewhere and start for 3 seasons," Bryan Kennedy said.

"Death, taxes, and me not knowing who ND’s starting quarterback will be heading into a new season," one person tweeted.

"Smart move," another person wrote. "Good kid. Heart of gold. Athletically limited. He knows he isn't the future moving forward. Thanks for everything, and good luck to you, sir!"

Pyne has three years of eligibility remaining.

The current expectation is that Pyne will have a strong market for his services.