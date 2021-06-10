College Football World Reacts To Situation With Notre Dame

An expansion for the College Football Playoff could be coming soon, and depending on how you look at it, that might be bad news for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The current proposal for the College Football Playoff includes 12 teams and has the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving first-round byes. As long as Notre Dame remains an FBS Independent, it won’t be able to qualify for a first-round bye.

Notre Dame has been a consistent player in the College Football Playoff, so losing out on a chance for a first-round bye every season would be brutal.

Since this playoff format is just a proposal, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly doesn’t have to comment just yet. College football fans, meanwhile, are already letting their voices be heard.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic weighed the pros and cons for the Fighting Irish if this potential format becomes a reality.

“Again, not everything about independence is a plus for Notre Dame. But it’s about the total sum, not winning every battle,” Sampson tweeted. “The fact Notre Dame can’t have a first-round bye because it’s independent is a loss. But stronger independence w/ more Playoff access is a much bigger win.”

While the lack of a bye could potentially hurt Notre Dame at some point in the future, there are plenty of fans who won’t feel bad for the program.

“On the one hand, this is genuinely unfair to Notre Dame,” Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tweeted. “There will absolutely be years where they’re a top 4 team and deserving of that bye, regardless of whether they play a conference championship game on the other hand: lmaooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

For the past few years, the college football world has been begging for an expanded playoff field. This 12-team format might not sit well with everyone, but beggars can’t be choosers.

