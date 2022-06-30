College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame's Big Recruiting News

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 21: Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pray before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium on September 21, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 17-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class continues to get richer. On Thursday, the program received a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah.

Jagusah is the No. 55 overall recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle from his class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Missouri and several other notable schools pursued Jagusah. At the end of the day, Notre Dame won the sweepstakes.

The recent addition of Jagusah gives Notre Dame the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Originally, Ohio State held the top spot.

This also means that Notre Dame holds the No. 1 recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. That's an impressive feat for the program.

A lot of the credit for Notre Dame's recent success is going to Marcus Freeman, and understandably so.

If the Fighting Irish's recent success on the recruiting trail is any indication of how Freeman's tenure in South Bend will go, they should be in good shape.

Freeman is entering his first year as the full-time head coach at Notre Dame.