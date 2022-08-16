College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum, Notre Dame Drama

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During this Tuesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum ripped the preseason AP Top 25 because Notre Dame was ranked No. 5 in the country.

Finebaum doesn't even think Notre Dame should be ranked in the top 10 heading into this season.

“They should not even be in the top 10, Greeny,” Finebaum said, via On3. “This is an absolute joke, and it happens every year with the AP poll, which is just as worthless as preseason NFL football. It’s ridiculous.

“Notre Dame is going to get run in the first game of the season. They’re going to get destroyed at [The Horseshoe] and then, after that, they have to go to North Carolina a couple weeks later … they have Clemson on the schedule and they have [USC]. They’ll be fortunate to go 9-3. Laughable that they’re in the top five or six.”

Believe it or not, there are a lot of fans who agree with Finebaum on this subject.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean Finebaum is right. Over the past few years, Notre Dame has lived up to the hype and then some.

Since 2017, The Fighting Irish have won at least 10 games every season.

Notre Dame will kick off its season on Sept. 3 against Ohio State. A win in Columbus would certainly validate its preseason ranking.