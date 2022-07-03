College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader performs during a game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on Seotember 30, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Miami (OH) 52-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With UCLA and USC heading to the Big Ten, all eyes are now on Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have remained independent for a long time, but they could be forced to make the jump to a conference soon.

The Big Ten makes more sense than any other conference.

Schools like Michigan and USC are longtime football rivals for Notre Dame. Geographically, the Big Ten makes the most sense for the Fighting Irish, too.

But will they finally make the jump?

According to reports, the Big Ten is waiting on Notre Dame to make a decision before looking at other schools.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, might be content waiting it out for a little bit, at least.

We could be heading toward two megaconferences, though. If that is the case, Notre Dame is going to need to take the leap and join a conference.

Other schools, meanwhile, are left sitting on their hands as Notre Dame tries to make a decision.

Love them or hate them, the Fighting Irish clearly bring a lot to the table.

Will the Fighting Irish finally make a move to join a conference?