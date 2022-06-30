College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Speculation

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jon Wilner dropped a bombshell report this Thursday involving the Pac-12. According to his report, UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big Ten.

This rumored move for UCLA and USC has the college football world questioning how many major conferences will be around in a few years from now. It also has people wondering if Notre Dame can continue to be an Independent.

If this uptick in realignment continues, Notre Dame may have no choice but to join a conference like the Big Ten. Besides, a lot of analysts and fans want to see that happen.

"Big Ten get Notre Dame to join the conference and they’ll be cooking with grease," Tyvis Powell tweeted

"Notre Dame to the Big Ten would be fantastic right about now," Tony Battalio wrote. "Yearly games against USC, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Penn State and Ohio State. Plus more TV money? Sign me up."

"The ACC gets picked apart by the SEC and Big Ten, Notre Dame has no choice but to join a conference," Andrew Hammond of the Detroit Free Press said.

Ian Kenyon of Bleacher Report had a similar reaction, tweeting, "Notre Dame joining the Big Ten just makes too much sense now, right?"

Notre Dame competed as a member of the ACC during the 2020 season, reaching the conference championship game.

Do you think we'll see the Fighting Irish permanently join a conference within the next few years?