College GameDay Announces Today’s Guest Picker At Notre Dame

On Saturday night, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place in the ACC as No. 4 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Clemson.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. As a result of his positive test, Lawrence missed last week’s game against Boston College as well.

Despite his absence, true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei led Clemson to victory over the Eagles. This afternoon, he’ll hope to do the same against the Fighting Irish.

Before the game kicks off, ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from South Bend to break down the day’s slate of games. Each and every weekend, the College GameDay crew brings on a guest related to the team from which broadcast the show.

This morning, ESPN announced the celebrity guest picker will be Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Former Notre Dame standout Chase Claypool is our guest picker today! Wonder who the Steelers WR will pick 😉 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/guV5RVrcSx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

Claypool was a star for Notre Dame during his college career before the Steelers drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The rookie wide receiver got off to a relatively slow start to his NFL career. Pittsburgh asks its young players to have a role on special teams, which Claypool executed flawlessly.

As a result that led to more playing time on offense, which resulted in a massive game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He racked up 116 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

During his rookie season, Claypool has racked up 23 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for two touchdowns.