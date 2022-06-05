College Sports World Reacts To Notre Dame Fight Song News

SOUTH BEND, IN - AUGUST 30: The mural at the Hesburgh Library, commonly known as "Touchdown Jesus" is seen on the campus of Notre Dame University before a game between the Norte Dame Fighting Irish and the Rice Owls at Notre Dame Stadium on August 30, 2014 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame announced a change to the lyrics of its iconic "Victory March" last week, altering the words after nearly 100 years.

The lyric "while her loyal sons are marching onward to victory" has now been changed to "while her loyal sons and daughters march on to victory." The switch was made to be more inclusive and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the school first admitting women.

"Notre Dame Victory March… will now specifically reference both the ‘sons and daughters’ of the University," University President Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a statement Friday.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. Many are supportive of the change, including some female alums who said they had previously sung the updated lyric on their own.

Of course, there are some people questioning the decision, but that's to be expected, because nothing is ever universally agreed upon these days.

All in all, this is a solid, if small, gesture by Notre Dame. If you're unhappy about it, just sing the song the way you always did.

There are way more significant things to worry about.