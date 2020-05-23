One of the top players in Notre Dame’s recruiting class could be having second thoughts. Four-star defensive end David Abiara appears to be a potential flip candidate.

Abiara gave his pledge to the Fighting Irish back in March. 247Sports ranks the Texas native as the No. 333 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class.

The site’s composite rankings have him as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country, and No. 49 ranked recruit out of Texas.

It sounds as if he may flip to a power closer to home. As many have noted, every recruiting expert over at 247Sports has flipped his prediction to, or logged a new one for, the Oklahoma Sooners.

If you check out the 247Sports Crystal Ball, you’ll see a postive trend for #NotreDame, but also a negative one. There could be some good news on the way, but also some bad news. The latest: https://t.co/AFtfgXOrp9#IrishIllustrated@247Sports pic.twitter.com/83ZjOnXpLQ — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 22, 2020

Oklahoma has reportedly been very active in trying to keep David Abiara closer to home. Nothing has been announced yet, but Lincoln Riley and his staff’s efforts could pay off soon here.

From 247Sports:

There is a strong belief that the 6-4, 248-pounder could have a change of heart and potentially flip to the Oklahoma Sooners. This would be a big blow, because Abiara is an excellent pass-rusher with major upside. There is so much to like about his game and Notre Dame was fired up to have a player of his caliber in this class.

Notre Dame’s recruiting class is currently ranked No. 11, with Abiara in the fold. Oklahoma, which has seven commits so far, is down at No. 27.

If the talented defensive end flips, Notre Dame would fall to No. 16, and Oklahoma would jump up to No. 22, barring any other moves in that range.