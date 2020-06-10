Deshaun Watson Has 2-Word Response To Question About Notre Dame

Deshaun Watson is no believer in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. For some reason, Brian Kelly’s team became the center of some tweets in the Clemson quarterback community today.

Tajh Boyd, Clemson’s star QB before Watson, sent a pretty clear, if out of nowhere question about Notre Dame this morning, asking if the team is a contender. Watson responded without equivocation. “HELL NO!” he tweeted.

To be fair, he’s probably right. Notre Dame did make a run to the College Football Playoff in 2018. The team was dominated by yet another superstar Clemson quarterback—Trevor Lawrence—and the Tigers at the Cotton Bowl, 30-3. Lawrence was spectacular, throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers went on to crush Alabama, 44-16. Lawrence led the Tigers to their second national championship under Dabo Swinney, after Deshaun Watson captured one a few years earlier. Clemson will be a heavy favorite to return to the College Football Playoff this fall.

Kelly has been the most successful Notre Dame head coach since Lou Holtz. The Fighting Irish have had the chance to play for a national championship twice, though neither went very well.

Before the College Football Playoff was in place, Notre Dame ran the table and landed a spot in the BCS National Championship against Alabama. Most remember how that 42-14 beatdown at the hands of the Crimson Tide went.

Kelly’s team was solid last year, going 11-2 with a Camping World Bowl win. They should be solid once again, and may flirt with the top 10, as his teams often do. A run to the Playoff or legitimate national title hopes would surprise though.

