It’s easy to imagine that the career of former Notre Dame star DeShone Kizer hasn’t gone as he would’ve wanted it.

After being released the the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, it looks like playing in the NFL may not be an option. Fortunately for him, it looks like opportunity could be knocking over in the Canadian Football League.

According to 3DownNation.com, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts have added Kizer to their “negotiation list”. While that doesn’t mean that he’s a lock to get a contract, but if he does, his competition will consist of fellow NFL castoffs Matt Nichols, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and possibly Connor Cook.

Kizer won’t be the first Notre Dame star to get a shot with the Argonauts, though. Notre Dame legend Joe Theismann was a starter for Toronto for three years before his stellar career with the Washington Redskins. Doug Flutie also spend a few years with them before reviving his NFL career.

Even so, it may still feel a bit awkward to be plying his trade in Canada so early into his professional career. The 24-year-old former Irish quarterback was the 52nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback off the board after Mitch Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

But Kizer’s rookie season went about as poorly as a rookie season could possibly go. He started 15 games for the Browns in 2017, losing all of them as the team finished 0-16.

After that season the Browns traded him to the Green Bay Packers, where he relieved Aaron Rodgers in several games. He was released just before the 2019 season and claimed by the Oakland Raiders, who waived him after the season.

Will DeShone Kizer find for himself a niche in the CFL?