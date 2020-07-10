Desmond Howard probably isn’t the right person to ask questions to regarding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame football has been a hot topic over the past 24 hours. The Big Ten announced on Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule this season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Power Five conferences are expected to follow suit, including the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12. The SEC remains optimistic teams will be able to play a full season, but the conference may be forced to oblige to other Power Five conference decisions.

The Big Ten’s decision appears to be creating a domino effect in the making. So what does that mean for the Fighting Irish? Notre Dame’s an Independent program slotted to play six ACC teams, two Pac-12 programs, one Big Ten school and another SEC team this season. The Fighting Irish could be left in the dust unless another conference – most likely the ACC – saves the day and allows Notre Dame to participate in its conference-only schedule.

Many are hoping Notre Dame can play in 2020. But College GameDay contributor Desmond Howard doesn’t have much sympathy for the Fighting Irish.

“That’s their problem,” Howard said in response to Notre Dame potentially being left out of the 2020 season.

.@DesmondHoward has ZERO sympathy for Notre Dame if they end up left without a conference to play in. "That's their problem!"

At least Desmond Howard was honest about his hatred for the Fighting Irish. That hatred goes way back – all the way back to the early 1990s.

Howard was a star in the Michigan-Notre Dame rivalry. No. 21’s diving touchdown reception in the 1991 contest is still one of the most celebrated plays in Wolverines history.

It’d probably be best to avoid asking Howard any Notre Dame-related questions from now on.