Desmond Howard Reveals His Message To Notre Dame’s Players

On Friday afternoon, the college football bowl season finally reaches the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

First up on the docket is the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame. The Crimson Tide enter the contest as heavy favorites in what is expected to be a blowout.

However, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard thinks the Fighting Irish can compete. He gave a pep-talk to Notre Dame on ESPN’s Get Up.

“When you’re talking about a guy like Brian Kelly, he’s one of the best coaches in college football,” Howard said. “The expectations are high.”

Here’s more from 247Sports:

“I think you should expect the best any time you see the ‘golden domers’ line up because of who they are, because of their history, because of the talent they bring in year-in and year-out. They want to be respected with the Alabamas, with the Clemsons, with the teams that have won national championships recently. They’re not just happy to be here. This is their opportunity to show everybody in the college football world that they belong on his big stage. I hope they show up.”

The entire college football world hopes Notre Dame shows up. College Football Playoff games are much more exciting when they are competitive.

Alabama and Notre Dame kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.