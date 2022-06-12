Dick Vitale Makes His Opinion On Marcus Freeman Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Like many other Notre Dame fans, ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is excited about Marcus Freeman.

Since being hired as the new head coach of the Irish six months ago, Freeman has energized the fan base with a strong performance on the recruiting trail. He's also been a dynamic face of the program publicly.

This afternoon, Vitale shared his thoughts on Freeman on Twitter.

"Love what ⁦@Marcus_Freeman1 is doing ⁦@NDFootball," Vitale wrote. "He has excited the ND fan base with his recruiting, formation of a coaching staff and he is a master communicator. I firmly believe a great hire by ⁦@NotreDame. HERE COME THE IRISH!!"

Right now, Freeman is killing it in recruiting. The Irish have the top-ranked class in 2023 and just landed a commitment from 2024 five-star quarterback C.J. Carr.

However, his job is about to get markedly tougher once the season starts. Notre Dame should be a preseason top-10 team, but the Irish open up with a road game at Ohio State, a national title contender, and also face Clemson in November.

Additionally, Notre Dame has to take road trips to UNC and USC and plays BYU on a neutral field in Las Vegas. Not an easy slate for a first-year head coach.