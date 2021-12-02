Dick Vitale Reacts To Notre Dame’s Head Coaching Hire

Notre Dame is just a few days removed from losing head coach Brian Kelly to LSU. That being said, the program has wasted no time zeroing in on Kelly’s replacement.

According to multiple reports, Notre Dame is expected to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach. He has received a lot of support from current players and recruits over the past 48 hours.

The Fighting Irish haven’t officially named Freeman their next coach, but that won’t stop ESPN’s Dick Vitale from raving about the move.

Vitale made it very clear that he’s all in on Freeman becoming Notre Dame’s football coach for the 2022 season and beyond.

“Just got home in Sarasota & saw this fantastic news / yes MARCUS FREEMAN will be a STAR in the coaching fraternity ! Here come the IRISH,” Vitale tweeted on Thursday morning. “Notre Dame football makes the right choice baby!”

Vitale isn’t the only notable person vouching for Freeman. Earlier this week, former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann called Freeman a “great choice” for the job.

Freeman, 35, is in his first year at Notre Dame. He spent time at Cincinnati and Purdue before making his way over to South Bend.

The Fighting Irish should make a final decision on Freeman in the near future.