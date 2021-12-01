Dickie V Knows Who Notre Dame’s Next Head Coach Should Be

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly sent a message to his players apologizing that they found out through the media that he would be leaving Notre Dame.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

With Brian Kelly gone, the Fighting Irish are on the hunt for a new head coach. College basketball analyst Dick Vitale might not be a college football expert, but he knows who Notre Dame should hire next: Marcus Freeman.

“Next coach @NDFootball should be MARCUS FREEMAN,” Dickie V said. “He’ll be ultimately a great head coach. Come on Father JENKINS & Jack Swarbrick. Don’t let him get away. He knows the game, can motivate, can recruit and players RESPECT him. Let him hire an ex Head Coach like Nick Saban does.”

According to multiple reports, Freeman is one of the potential replacements for Brian Kelly. However, he’s also received offers from other programs about becoming their head coach if Notre Dame passes.

Who will be the next head coach at Notre Dame?