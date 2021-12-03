Dickie V Questions Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley’s Recent Decisions

The landscape of college football drastically changed this week, as Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley both left their respective jobs for a new opportunity. Kelly is going to find out what the SEC is all about, while Riley is going to dip his toes in the Pac-12 waters.

Of course, Kelly and Riley have received a lot of criticism over the past few days for leaving such storied programs. After all, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are legitimate contenders almost every season.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale wonders if money was the determining factor for Kelly and Riley. He explained why in a passionate rant on Twitter.

“Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley leaving Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Wonder how can just walk away from players that gave heart/soul/blood to at the most vital time of the year,” Vitale tweeted on Friday. “Yes, to some, money counts more than what is right. It wasn’t like they were starving making millions.”

Brian Kelly & LincolnRiley leaving @NDFootball & @OU_Football/ wonder how can u just walk away from players that gave heart/soul/blood to at the most vital time of the year . Yes to some $$$ count more than what is right / it wasn’t like they were starving making millions . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 3, 2021

Kelly already revealed why he left Notre Dame. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he said “I was at that time in my career where I was looking for that new challenge.”

Riley, meanwhile, explained his side to the story on The Herd.

“It was very sudden… You could feel their energy,” Riley said. “You could feel the leadership at the very top was willing to do the things that maybe haven’t been done as of recent to get USC where it needs to be.”

Only time will tell if Kelly and Riley made the right decisions.