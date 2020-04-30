Eagles GM Made A Promise To Carson Wentz Before Drafting Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles’ second round selection of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts made some wonder what the franchise really thinks of Carson Wentz. Is it possible GM Howie Roseman was laying the groundwork to move on from the 2016 No. 2 overall pick?

Not so, says Roseman. Since the pick was made, both he and head coach Doug Pederson have emphasized their commitment to Wentz and how they plan to use Hurts as a weapon to complement him. Hurts is essentially a versatile insurance policy.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Roseman revealed that he made a promise to Wentz before taking Hurts last Friday. Like all other quarterbacks, Wentz is looking to have the best collection of weapons around him to win games.

Roseman, who had already selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor in Round 1 on Thursday, told his QB1 that he’ll make sure to build around him even though the team would be using a premium pick on another quarterback.

“What I told him was ‘If we do this, I promise you I will get as many players around you as possible that fit your skillset,” Roseman said.

Besides drafting Reagor, the Eagles also traded for San Francisco 49ers speedster Marquise Goodwin and took a pair of wideouts–Boise State’s John Hightower and Southern Miss’ Quez Watkins–in the late rounds. Roseman also grabbed two offensive tackles from Auburn, Jack Driscoll in Round 4 and Prince Tega Wanogho in Round 6.

Is that enough additional firepower for Wentz? We’ll find out.