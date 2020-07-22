Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick would like to see the 2020 college football season delayed, per a new report from ESPN.

There has been constant discussion of late regarding whether there will be a college football season this fall and if there is one, what it will look like. Tonight, ESPN’s College Football Live hosted a special program entitled “The State of the College Football Season,” hosted by Rece Davis.

ESPN insider Heather Dinich joined the show, as did SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Florida State captain Marvin Wilson. During her appearance, Dinich reported that Swarbrick told her today he would prefer to see the season delayed.

As of now, Notre Dame is still scheduled to open up against Navy on September 5. The Fighting Irish have already lost games against Wisconsin, Stanford and USC due to the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decisions to play conference-only slates if there is a 2020 season.

Hearing from Dinich that Swarbrick favors a cautious approach isn’t surprising. Last week, he spoke candidly about the possibility of the college football season being altered in some fashion.

Swarbrick told Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune that late July would have to be when decisions were made. He also hinted then about a potential delayed kickoff.