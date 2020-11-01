Just In: College GameDay Announces Week 10 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay just announced its destination for Week 10 next weekend. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

The beloved pregame show will be at Notre Dame for next Saturday’s primetime ACC showdown between the No. 1 Clemson Tigers and the No. 4 Fighting Irish. It will be the first meeting between the two since the College Football Playoff two years ago.

At 7-0 overall and 6-0 in league play, Clemson sits atop the ACC standings. Notre Dame (6-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC) is right behind them.

Both teams took care of business this afternoon, with Clemson rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit to hold off Boston College, 34-28, and Notre Dame recording a workmanlike 31-13 win at Georgia Tech.

SOUTH BEND … SEE YOU NEXT WEEK FOR A TOP-5 SHOWDOWN 🤩 @ClemsonFB | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/SPeznDAI3h — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 1, 2020

Of course, the major story line for this game involves Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The junior signal caller did not play today after testing positive for COVID-19, and he’s already been declared out for next week.

That means that five-star freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will be leading the Tiger offense up against a stout Fighting Irish defense. Uiagalelei played well against BC, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

Will Clemson be able to win even without its field general? Meanwhile, Notre Dame has the longest win streak in the FBS currently, but has struggled in the past in marquee games.

Is this the matchup where Brian Kelly, Ian Book and company to finally beat one of college football’s “Big Three” programs (Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State)? We’ll find out.

College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. ET to noon next Saturday. Clemson-Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.