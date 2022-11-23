ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 17: Braxston Cave #52 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepares to snap the ball against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on October 17, 2009 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications.

USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, has won five games in a row. Marcus Freeman has done an excellent job of rebounding after an 0-2 start to the season.

Even though the Fighting Irish are red-hot heading into Week 12, the Trojans are favored to win, per ESPN's Football Power Index.

USC has a 65.5% chance of winning, per ESPN's FPI. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has a 34.5% chance of leaving Los Angeles with a victory.

USC will need Caleb Williams to have another stellar performance this weekend. The Oklahoma transfer has 3,480 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Notre Dame could knock USC out of the playoff picture with a win this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.