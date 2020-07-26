ESPN’s Mike Golic Reacts To The Death Of Regis Philbin

In addition to being a legendary television host and personality, Regis Philbin was also a proud Notre Dame alumnus.

Mike Golic has also carved out a pretty nice career for himself in television and radio, and like Philbin, he graduated from Notre Dame. This morning, the ESPN broadcaster paid tribute to the late Philbin on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Regis Philbin, he was the consummate host who made all feel welcome, such an incredible entertainment career, and a Notre Dame man who always represented the school well,” Golic tweeted.

Philbin passed away on Saturday at the age of 88.

A member of the tennis team during his undergraduate days at Notre Dame, Philbin regularly attended Irish football games and supported his alma mater over the years. He also provided the narration for Joe Garner’s book Echoes of Notre Dame Football: Great and Memorable Moments of the Fighting Irish.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. released a statement following Regis Philbin’s passing on Saturday.

“Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers,” Jenkins said. “He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the University and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center. He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other worthy causes.”

Regis is survived by his wife and two daughters.