ESPN Releases Prediction For No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Duke

The ACC begins its 2020 football season this weekend, with Notre Dame and Duke facing off in one matchup.

This is actually a historic game for the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish. It will be the first-ever conference game in program history, as Notre Dame has officially joined the ACC for just this season due to COVID-19.

On paper, the Irish should be one of the top teams in the conference, behind Clemson but in the same class as North Carolina, Louisville and others. It looks like a potential rebuilding year for Duke, but with Clemson transfer Chase Brice starting at quarterback, the Blue Devils might surprise.

Notre Dame owns a 4-2 advantage in the all-time series between these two schools, including a 38-7 win in Durham last season. However, Duke beat the Fighting Irish back in 2016 the last time the game was in Indiana.

ESPN has unveiled its prediction for Saturday’s game. Not surprisingly, Notre Dame is a heavy favorite.

The Irish have an 87.8 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Notre Dame and Duke will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium.

NBC will broadcast the action.