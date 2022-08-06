Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Marcus Freeman Today

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marcus Freeman has wasted no time proving that he has what it takes to recruit elite talent to Notre Dame.

On Friday, the Fighting Irish landed a commitment from four-star safety Ben Minich. Less than 24 hours later, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's joining the program.

Notre Dame already had the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle prior to these two commitments. At this point, the rich just keep getting richer.

After the college football world found out that Edwards is heading to South Bend, fans everywhere applauded Freeman for the 2023 class that he's put together.

Freeman still has some work to do in terms of proving himself as a worthy successor to Brian Kelly.

That being said, fans won't have to worry about whether or not Freeman will have any troubles when it comes to putting together a loaded roster.

The future is bright for Notre Dame.