Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd.

However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.

Still, Freeman's team has plenty of work to do, which makes what he said after the game a little tough to swallow considering the start Notre Dame has to the 2022 season.

"This is going to be one of many to come," he said after the Cal game this Saturday afternoon.

That's a bit of an untimely statement from Marcus Freeman. He may be right, but it's not the best message to say after a 1-2 start to the season.

Marcus Freeman had better hope this is the first of many.

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame have plenty of work to do following Saturday's close win.