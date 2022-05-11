Peyton Manning Spoke To Notre Dame: College Football World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Eli and Peyton Manning's recent trip to Notre Dame. Well, it turns out they weren't just their to film an ESPN show.

On Wednesday, a video of the Manning brothers addressing the Notre Dame football team surfaced on Twitter. They had some words of wisdom to share with Marcus Freeman's squad.

"Talented players that are unselfish and set the example of the building is what it's gonna take to be a Notre Dame football player," Peyton said. "I think that's critical."

Eli then explained that he was motivated to win a Super Bowl for veterans like Michael Strahan.

Surprisingly, the responses to this speech from the Mannings are split down the middle. While there are plenty of fans who love it, there's something to be said about quarterbacks from different universities visiting Notre Dame's football team.

"This is great advice from some pretty decent players," one fan tweeted.

"You got one guy who went to Tennessee and another who went to Ole Miss telling ND players what it takes to be a ND player," another fan wrote.

And of course, there are some people wondering if Eli and Peyton's recent trip to Notre Dame hints at Arch Manning's future.

The answer to that question is unknown at this time.

What we do know, however, is the Mannings know how to deliver a great speech.