Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Notre Dame Speculation

LSU confirmed on Tuesday morning that Brian Kelly will depart Notre Dame and take over as the new head coach of the Tigers. In doing so, the 60-year-old will leave behind the latest high-profile vacancy during this year’s hectic hiring cycle.

Already, one name has started to pop up in hypothetical connections to the Notre Dame job: Urban Meyer.

The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has long expressed his interest in taking over the Fighting Irish at one point in his career and at the age of 57, there probably won’t be too many opportunities for him to get a chance.

Leaving for South Bend could also get Meyer out of what’s turned into a messy first year in Jacksonville. A series of unsavory events both on and off the field has led to a rather difficult tenure with the NFC South organization, so heading to Notre Dame could be a way for the head coach to get out of his current situation.

Given his success as a college coach, Meyer often gets brought up in conjunction with high-profile jobs in the FBS. However, fans and media members seem to think there’s a legitimate chance he leaves the Jaguars in the middle of a 2-win season to accept the position at Notre Dame.

How many Jaguars fans hope Urban Meyer goes to Notre Dame? Uh. I bet it’s almost all of them — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) November 30, 2021

I’m absolutely desperate for Urban Meyer to be the man leading Notre Dame into Ohio Stadium in week one next season. I need it more than I need air to breathe — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) November 30, 2021

Notre Dame job might just fall right into Urban Meyer's lap. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 30, 2021

Urban Meyer is going to get endless Notre Dame questions and no one's going to believe his answer — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 30, 2021

Urban Meyer should get 18-20 million at Notre Dame. Selfishly, I would be sick as a Jaguars fan but he should do what’s best for his family. I’d understand — Chaps (@UncleChaps) November 30, 2021

So Urban Meyer finally gonna get that Notre Dame job, huh? https://t.co/Yp5pqufpwZ — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) November 30, 2021

Urban Meyer seeing that the Notre Dame HC gig is available pic.twitter.com/HhrVbjIocE — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 30, 2021

Of course, the hiring process isn’t just a one way street. Notre Dame would have to make sure that it wants to commit to a head coach that’s had his fair share of off-the-field drama in recent years.

The Fighting Irish will also have their pick of candidates in the coming weeks. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell are among the potential options, but the vacancy at Notre Dame will surely attract the interest of just about every big name coach at both the college and professional levels.

Time will tell what the Fighting Irish ultimately decide to do and if Meyer actually is on their radar to take over in 2022.