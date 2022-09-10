Football World Reacts To Marshall's Upset Over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After dropping its season opener to Ohio State last weekend, Notre Dame was supposed to take care of business against Marshall this Saturday. Well, that didn't happen.

Marshall shocked Notre Dame on the road, defeating Marcus Freeman's squad by a final score of 26-21.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner struggled this afternoon. He finished the game with 201 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions.

A late pick-six from Steven Gilmore iced the game for the Thundering Herd.

The reactions to Notre Dame's loss were quite amusing.

"What a huge, huge moment for Marshall and Charles Huff. What an abject disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman," Pat Forde said.

Brody Miller tweeted, "Back at Brian Kelly's old school, Notre Dame is about to lose to Marshall at home. So a tricky start to both tenures."

"Buddy, Marcus Freeman is about to start 0-3 as Notre Dame coach with a loss to Marshall in his first home game," Stewart Mandel wrote on Twitter.

There's no sugarcoating it, this is a really disappointing start to Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame. Of course, he still has ample time to get this program back on the right track.

Notre Dame will try to capture its first win of the season next Saturday when it hosts Cal.