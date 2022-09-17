Football World Reacts To Notre Dame's Performance vs. Cal

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Marcus Freeman is 0-3 to begin his tenure at Notre Dame. Another loss could be added to that record if the Fighting Irish don't turn a corner vs. Cal this Saturday afternoon.

Cal has a 10-7 lead on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame late in the first half of Saturday's game in South Bend.

Notre Dame has, once again, been unimpressive overall. Freeman has plenty of work to do.

"Notre Dame and Cal have combined for seven possessions so far in the game. There are 5 minutes left......in the first quarter! Amazingly bad football," said Matt Prehm.

"Notre Dame, which entered today No. 107 in the country in yards per play (4.9 app), is managing just 1.9 yards per play against Cal so far. Bears up 7-0 in South Bend," said Bruce Feldman.

"Notre Dame has now converted 7-of-28 third downs this season. That 25% conversion rate would have ranked No. 129 nationally last season, ahead of only UConn," said Pete Sampson.

"Tommy Rees in the booth lighting Drew Pyne UP on that sideline phone #NotreDame," a fan wrote.

"Pretty confident that Notre Dame doesn’t have to worry about yet another NY6 loss this season," said RedditCFB.

Notre Dame is in serious trouble. Can the Fighting Irish fend off the Golden Bears?

Catch the rest of the game on NBC.