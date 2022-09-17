Football World Reacts To Video Of Furious Tommy Rees

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees talks to Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) during warm ups prior to game action of the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 1, 2018 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Michigan Wolverines by the score of 24-17. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC's camera crew caught Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees chewing out quarterback Drew Pyne over the phone this Saturday. It didn't take long for that moment to become a meme on social media.

Although it's unclear what exactly set Rees off, it's very apparent that he wasn't thrilled with Pyne's first-quarter performance against Cal.

This viral video of Rees yelling at Pyne has sparked a plethora of funny captions on Twitter.

"This is like a QB answering the twitter phone during a game," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted, "My mom calling me when I was younger and forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer."

"Looking like my mom talking to me when she heard I was acting up in school," another fan wrote on Twitter.

It's possible that Rees' tough love inspired Pyne to play better in the second half.

Pyne completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He played a clean game for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will need an even better performance from Pyne next weekend against North Carolina.