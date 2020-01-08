Former 4-Star Notre Dame QB Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Notre Dame QB Ian Book had a successful senior season that ended in an 11-2 record and his second bowl victory. But with Book eligible to return to the Irish in 2020, one of his backups appears ready to take his talents elsewhere.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Fighting Irish sophomore appeared in six games this year, completing 12-of-15 passes for 222 yards and two TDs.

247Sports rated Jurkovec as a four-star recruit and the No. 83 overall prospect in the Class of 2018. He was the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

But as a freshman at South Bend, he threw just two passes.

If Jurkovec leaves, freshman Brendon Clark would likely become the backup to Ian Book. Clark was the only other Notre Dame QB besides Book and Jurkovec to throw a pass in 2019.

We’ve seen a lot of programs give transfer QBs playing time immediately, so it’s certainly possible that Jurkovec could find substantial playing time in 2020 if he gets an NCAA waiver.

Will Phil Jurkovec go elsewhere in 2020? Or will he stay and try to get playing time behind Ian Book?