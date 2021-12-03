Notre Dame has officially announced that Marcus Freeman will be its next head coach. So far, the majority of the responses to the news have been very positive.

Former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis shared his thoughts on the program’s latest hire on Friday morning. He believes Freeman is a “rising star” in the coaching ranks.

“Let me congratulate Marcus Freeman on his appointment as HFC at Notre Dame,” Weis said. “A rising star in the profession, he takes over the most storied program in the country. Although expectations are high, there is no better place to have the honor to direct. Best wishes! Good luck!”

Weis was Notre Dame’s head coach from 2005 to 2009, owning a 35-27 record during that span. He was then replaced by Brian Kelly.

Let me congratulate Marcus Freeman on his appointment as HFC at Notre Dame. A rising star in the profession, he takes over the most storied program in the country. Although expectations are high, there is no better place to have the honor to direct. Best wishes! Good luck! — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) December 3, 2021

Even though Freeman has only been at Notre Dame for one year, it’s very evident that he has made a huge impact on the program in such little time.

While addressing the school’s latest hire, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick raved about Freeman’s ability to connect with the players.

“Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” Swarbrick said. “I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”

Notre Dame fans, are you ready for the Marcus Freeman era to begin?