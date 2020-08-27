Former Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer Has NFL Tryout Scheduled

Before the 2020 NFL season kicks off, there are players who are doing everything they can to get back on a roster.

That includes former second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who is working out for a new team this afternoon. According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Kizer is working out with the Detroit Lions.

If he lands with the team, it would be his second NFC North team. Earlier in his career he played for the Green Bay Packers.

The 24-year-old former Irish quarterback was the 52nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback off the board after Mitch Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Among the upcoming tryouts on today's transaction wire: QB DeShone Kizer with the #Lions QB Kyle Sloter and WR Justin Hardy with the #Seahawks — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2020

Kizer didn’t have much success during his rookie season. He started 15 games for the Browns in 2017, losing all of them as the team finished 0-16.

The former second-round selection completed 53.6-percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a league-leading 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns traded Kizer to the Packers before the 2018 season in exchange for Demarious Randall and a swap of draft picks. He played in three games for the Packers, completing 20-of-42 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions.

He was released by the Packers before the 2019 season before he was claimed by the then-Oakland Raiders. The Raiders waived Kizer before the 2020 season.