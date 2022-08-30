Former Notre Dame Quarterback: Ohio State Schedule Full Of 'Bottom Dwellers'

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 10: Malik Zaire #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State-Notre Dame is four days away, and the trash talk between fans might be heating up.

Former Fighting Irish quarterback Malik Zaire did not appreciate the commentary from ESPN's Paul Finebaum earlier today, which referred to Ohio State as "one of the best teams we've seen in a long time" and Notre Dame as a team "going through a transition period."

"All this chatter for a 'top' ranked Ohio State team that won’t play on major TV after ND cause [their] schedule is full of bottom dwellers," Zaire tweeted.

Shots fired.

Now, Zaire is factually incorrect about OSU's future television schedule. The Buckeyes' next three games, which are against Arkansas State, Toledo and Wisconsin, are on BTN, FOX and ABC.

But that's not the money part of the quote here--calling OSU's schedule full of "bottom dwellers" is. Let's examine that a bit further.

ESPN's FPI says Notre Dame has the 13th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, while Ohio State ranks 32nd. TeamRankings.com, meanwhile, has the Irish 11th and Ohio State fifth.

On paper, both teams have challenging slates, with some cupcakes mixed in. Notre Dame plays Ohio State, USC, Clemson and BYU, but also takes on UNLV, Navy, Stanford, Syracuse and Marshall among others.

Ohio State has Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Penn State, but should coast against Toledo, Arkansas State, Rutgers, Indiana and potentially Northwestern and Maryland.

What does all of this mean right now? Nothing really. It's just fun to talk about to elevate the hype of the most anticipated game of Week 1.