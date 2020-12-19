Former Notre Dame star defensive tackle Louis Nix is heading home after a 10-day stay at the hospital.

Nix posted a terrifying video on social media nearly two weeks ago in which, in distress, he said he’d been shot. He proceeded to explain he was putting air in his tires when he then shot and robbed.

It’s been almost two weeks since Nix posted the video, and luckily he’s provided updates since.

“I’m alive everyone,” Nix tweeted the night of the incident. “The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me.”

The former Notre Dame star announced another encouraging update Saturday afternoon. Nix is finally heading home after 10-day stay in the hospital.

After 10 days I’m finally out of the 🏥 Hospital. ❤️#BrickByBrick — lOUIS NIX III (@1irishchocolate) December 19, 2020

This is clearly an encouraging update after what’s been a scary couple of weeks for Louis Nix. It’s awesome to hear he’s finally heading home, just in time to watch his Fighting Irish play in the ACC Championship Game.

No. 2 Notre Dame takes on No. 3 Clemson this afternoon. What’s up for grabs? Only an ACC title and golden ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish took the first matchup with the Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 overtime win in South Bend. ND will need another big-time performance from Ian Book to notch another victory.

There’s no doubt Nix will be watching this afternoon’s game closely all from the comfort of his own home after he was released from the hospital this weekend.