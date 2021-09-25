Former Notre Dame Star Has Message For Wisconsin

Jack Coan established himself as the starting quarterback for Wisconsin in 2019. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken foot prior to the start of the 2020 season, which then opened the door for Graham Mertz to take his job.

Mertz didn’t disappoint in his first start for the Badgers, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Since he emerged as a legitimate option at quarterback, Coan decided to transfer to Notre Dame.

On Saturday afternoon, Coan and Mertz went head-to-head at Soldier Field. Coan had to leave the game early due to a lower-body injury, but he had 158 passing yards and a touchdown before he went to the locker room.

Mertz, meanwhile, had an abysmal performance against the Fighting Irish. He finished this afternoon’s game with 240 passing yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.

During the fourth quarter of today’s game, former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire posted a harsh message on Twitter that was directed toward Wisconsin’s football program.

“Wisconsin gave us Jack for Mertz,” Zaire tweeted. “What a steal!”

Coan has been the better quarterback this season, there’s no denying it. Despite all his potential, Mertz has really struggled to take care of the football this year.

This season won’t get any easier for Mertz and the Badgers, as they’ll take on the Michigan Wolverines next weekend.