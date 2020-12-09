On Tuesday night, a former Notre Dame football player had fans worried when he posted a video saying he’d just been shot.

Former defensive lineman Louis Nix III posted a troubling video to his Instagram Live feed. In the video, Nix said he was putting air in his tires when he was shot and robbed.

The former Fighting Irish star posted the video from the back of an ambulance and seemed to be in serious condition. As of Tuesday night, fans were rightly worried about Nix’s condition.

Thankfully Nix took to social media once again on Wednesday morning providing an update to his condition.

“I’m alive everyone. The bullet that hit my ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me,” he said on Facebook.

Update from former Notre Dame football player Louis Nix’s Facebook page. He was shot last night while putting air in his tires. Looks to be making some progress. pic.twitter.com/8WF1Rqw85K — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) December 9, 2020

It’s great news from Nix, especially considering the concerning nature of his initial post to Instagram where he wasn’t sure if he’d make it. Thankfully, it seems like Nix is trending in the right direction with a major step in his recovery process upcoming.

During his time with the Fighting Irish, he was a fan-favorite and one of the most dominant players at his position. The Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, a knee injuries derailed his career, but not before he played for three other NFL teams.

Our thoughts are with Nix as he continues to recover.