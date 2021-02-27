On Friday night, football fans received some bad news when a former Notre Dame football star reportedly went missing.

The mother of former defensive lineman Louis Nix III reached out to local reporter Ben Becker and said her son was missing. “The mother of Louis Nix, the local former Notre Dame player who was shot in a robbery attempt December just texted me that he is missing,” Becker said on Twitter.

Nix’s mother included a “Missing Adult” flyer that had Nix’s information, when he left his father’s house and what car he was driving.

Nix’s mother provided an update on Saturday morning, but said there is no new information about Nix’s whereabouts. “Just checked in with Nix mother. She tells me there is no new information on his whereabouts,” Becker said on Twitter.

This is the latest troubling incident involving Nix over the past few months. In early December, he posted a troubling video to his Instagram Live feed. In the video, Nix said he was putting air in his tires when he was shot and robbed.

Thankfully Nix took to social media a few days later to provide an update saying he was okay. “I’m alive everyone. The bullet that hit my ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me,” he said on Facebook.

Nix’s mother said she doesn’t think the two incidents are related and that she does not think Nix has any enemies.